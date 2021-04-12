‘Cruella’: new poster and trailer released for the upcoming film

A brand new poster and trailer have been released for Disney’s upcoming ‘Cruella‘.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film stars Emma Stone as Curella de Vil and Emma Thompson as Baroness von Hellman. The film will release simultaneously in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access for a one time additional fee on Friday 28th May 2021.

The all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella,” which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets.

One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Take a look at the new poster below: