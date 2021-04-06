Connect with us

Loki

TV

Watch: Marvel Studios debuts ‘Loki’ trailer

Feast your eyes on the epic new trailer.

Published

The trailer has been released for the upcoming Marvel Studios series ‘Loki‘, which will be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Watch Loki – the imperious God of Mischief – who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water, when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for ‘Loki.’

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer. 

‘Loki’ lands on Disney+ from 11th June 2021.

