Watch: Marvel Studios debuts ‘Loki’ trailer

The trailer has been released for the upcoming Marvel Studios series ‘Loki‘, which will be streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Watch Loki – the imperious God of Mischief – who, after absconding with the Tesseract, is a fish-out-of-water, when he lands in a world of trouble with the bureaucratic TVA (Time Variance Authority) in the brand-new trailer for ‘Loki.’

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Loki’ lands on Disney+ from 11th June 2021.