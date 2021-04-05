‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ – new trailer and poster released for the upcoming sequel

A new poster and trailer have been released for ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’.

The sequel to the 1996 box office hit, which starred Michael Jordan, ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ features NBA champion LeBron James. The film is directed by Malcolm D. Lee.

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the A.I.’s digitized champions on the court: a powered-up roster of professional basketball stars as you’ve never seen them before.

Credit: Warner Bros

It’s Tunes versus Goons in the highest-stakes challenge of his life, that will redefine LeBron’s bond with his son and shine a light on the power of being yourself. The ready-for-action Tunes destroy convention, supercharge their unique talents and surprise even “King” James by playing the game their own way.James stars alongside Don Cheadle (the ‘Avengers’ films, ‘Hotel Rwanda’), Khris Davis (‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ TV’s ‘Atlanta’), Sonequa Martin-Green (TV’s ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery’), newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman (‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’) and Eric Bauza (‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’).

Lee (‘Girls Trip,’ ‘Night School’) directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance.

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ will be released nationwide on 16th July 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures