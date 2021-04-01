Steps Announce ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’ album and debut video for ‘Heartbreak In This City’

Steps have released the music video for their new single ‘Heartbreak In This City’ with Michelle Visage and surprised fans by announcing new album ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’.

The video for ‘Heartbreak In This City’ with Michelle Visage features a classic Steps dance routine choreographed by Mark Jennings and was directed by Harold Strachan. Produced by Ben Hutchinson for Submarine Films, it was predominately shot in Manchester and in keeping with current restrictions, Lisa Scott-Lee filmed her scenes in Dubai with a local crew, with the UK team overseeing by Zoom.

Before the video’s premiere, the band announced that their new album ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’ will be released on 10th September 2021. The album will be available to buy in CD (both standard and deluxe versions), vinyl, cassette and on digital formats.

It will feature 15 tracks including 10 brand-new unheard songs, special stripped-back acoustic versions of previous singles and the revamped single mix of ‘Heartbreak In This City’ with Michelle Visage. Steps has also released an acoustic version of ‘Heartbreak In This City’ with Michelle today.

Of the album release, Lisa Scott-Lee said, “We couldn’t have been more thrilled about the reaction to our ‘What The Future Holds’ album last November, and the ongoing love from fans for all our single and video releases since”.

Band member Faye Tozer added: “While lockdown has been really tough, we were fortunate enough to use the time to record a load of brand-new songs for you all! What originally started as a deluxe version of the album has now become a full new record”.

Claire Richards continued, “We see ‘What The Future Holds Pt. 2’ as the perfect companion piece to the original album. The new record is classic Steps but also explores some brand-new sounds”.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins added: “Some of our favourites include ‘Take Me For A Ride’ which has a proper 80s vibe (written by Mark Topham and Karl Twigg, who co-wrote One For Sorrow, Stomp and Deeper Shade Of Blue and is their first joint song in nearly two decades) and ‘A Hundred Years of Winter’ which is an icy electronic anthem written by our friend, the brilliant songwriter Darren Hayes from Savage Garden.

Lee Latchford-Evans continued, “There’s also ‘Living In A Lie’ which reunites us with Thomas G:Son who wrote ‘Something In Your Eyes’ which was a huge fan favourite on Part 1 of the album, and brings classic Steps pop drama and key changes. Another of my favourites is ‘Trouble & Love’ which was written by Fiona Bevan and Carl Ryden who were behind our 2017 comeback single ‘Scared of the Dark.”

‘What The Future Holds’ went Silver within the first month of its release and was the most downloaded album in the UK over the Christmas period.

Steps will also be heading on their sure-to-be epic What The Future Holds Tour in November, headlining 18 arena shows across the UK including two dates at London’s The O2 and will be joined by the brilliant Sophie Ellis-Bextor as a special guest.

The dates are:

Nov 2 – Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

Nov 3 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Nov 5 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 6 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

Nov 8 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Nov 11 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 12 – Manchester, AO Arena

Nov 13 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

Nov 15 – Belfast, SSE Arena

Nov 18 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Nov 19 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Nov 22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 23 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Nov 25 – Brighton, Centre

Nov 26 – London, The O2

Nov 27 – London, The O2

Nov 29 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 1 – Bournemouth, International Centre

To buy tickets, please visit aegpresents.co.uk/steps