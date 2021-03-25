Connect with us

Ross Copperman

EF Country

Ross Copperman to release EP ‘Somewhere There’s a Light On’ in May

The songwriter is stepping back into the artist spotlight.

Published

Award-winning songwriter and producer Ross Copperman is stepping back into the artist spotlight with his new EP ‘Somewhere There’s A Light On’, which will be release on Photo Finish Records on 21st May 2021.

Known for his work with artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and P!nk to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Copperman is returning to his roots. The EP’s first two tracks – ‘Somewhere There’s A Light On’ and ‘Electricity’ – are available now.

Copperman was initially signed to the UK’s Phonogenic Records/RCA in early 2000s. After walking away from his deal when something didn’t feel right, Copperman focused on songwriting and gained life experience when he got married and became a father of three.

 The new EP is Copperman’s return to his work as an artist and it features singalongs and radio-ready tracks.
 
“I’ve always liked to write songs to live in any world and not necessarily be too specific to genres,” Copperman says. “It feels like pop has really been influenced by country writing in the last few years.”
 
Copperman co-wrote ‘Somewhere There’s a Light On’ with favourite collaborators, including a pair with Ed Sheeran.

“I’ve never loved two songs more than ‘Electricity’ and ‘Therapy’ in my life,” Copperman shares of the EP tracks he wrote with Sheeran. “We were pitching them to country artists, and I had this realization: ‘Wow. I think these might be my songs.’
 
“Finding love, becoming a dad, helping other artists find their voice…all of this life I’ve lived has informed my new music. Without those experiences, I’m not sure we’d be here at this moment with these songs.”

Ross Copperman - Somewhere There's a Light On
Credit: Photo Finish Records


 
The track listing for ‘Somewhere There’s A Light On’ is:

1.     “Not Believe” (Ross Copperman, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband)
2.     “Electricity” (Ross Copperman, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid)
3.     “Therapy” (Ross Copperman, Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid)
4.     “Somewhere There’s a Light On” (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
5.     “Holdin’ You” (Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)

