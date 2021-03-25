Justin Moore to release new collection ‘Straight Outta The Country’ in April

Justin Moore will release eight-track collection ‘Straight Outta The Country’ via The Valory Music Co. on 23rd April 2021.

Moore announced the news earlier today on The Justin Moore Podcast sponsored by Bobcat in the US. The new music channels the Arkansas native’s rural upbringing and signature honkytonk sound.

Lead track ‘We Didn’t Have Much’ climbs into Top 30 at US Country radio and sets the tone for the mix. Fans who pre-order the collection get ‘She Ain’t Mine No More’ plus an acoustic version of ‘We Didn’t Have Much’, which will be available tomorrow.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: The Valory Music Co.

The track listing for ‘Straight Outta The Country’ is:

1. Hearing Things (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Chris Stevens)

2. Consecutive Days Alive (Casey Beathard, Monty Criswell, Jeremy Stover)

3. We Didn’t Have Much (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)

4. She Ain’t Mine No More (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Jamie Paulin, Jeremy Stover)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

5. More Than Me (Justin Moore, Paul DiGiovanni, Chase McGill, Jeremy Stover)

6. Straight Outta The Country (Michael Hardy, Cam Montgomery, Josh Thompson)

7. You Keep Getting Me Drunk (Rhett Akins, Kelly Archer, Paul DiGiovanni)

8. We Didn’t Have Much – Acoustic (Paul DiGiovanni, Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Moore returns to the stage this weekend for a sold-out Billy Bob’s Texas show on Sat 27th March ahead of a worldwide ticketed live stream from The Barn in Nashville, TN on Saturday 17th April. Moore’s set will include 90 minutes of chart-toppers mixed with new music performed live for the first time. Get tickets here: justinmooremusic.com/tour.

Upcoming guests on Moore’s podcast include Travis Tritt, Dillon Carmichael and more. Listen to The Justin Moore Podcast sponsored by Bobcat, at https://JustinMoore.lnk.to/PodcastPR.

Moore’s planned US tour dates for 2021 are:

Sat., Mar. 27 | Billy Bob’s | Fort Worth, TX

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thurs., Apr. 8 | Casper Events Center | Casper, WY

Fri., Apr. 9 | Rushmore Plaza Civic Center | Rapid City, SD

Sat., Apr. 10 | Sanford Pentagon | Sioux Falls, SD

Sat., Apr. 17 | Justin Moore, Livestream From The Barn

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sat., May 1 | Richmond Harley-Davidson | Ashland, VA

Sat., May 29 | Weidner Field | Colorado Springs, CO

Sat., Jun. 5 | Flannagan’s | Columbus, OH

Sun., Jun. 20 | Country Summer Music Festival 2021 | Santa Rosa, CA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fri., Jun. 25 | Morgan County Fair | Martinsville, IN

Thurs., Jul. 8 | Buchanan County Fair | Independence, IA

Fri., Jul. 9 | Country Concert | Fort Loramie, OH

Sat., Jul. 10 | Wenonah Park | Bay City, MI

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thurs., Jul. 15 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE

Fri., Jul. 16 | Bottle & Cork | Dewey Beach, DE

Sat., Jul. 17 | Carrington Pavilion | Danville, VA

Fri., Jul. 23 | Sunset Station Hotel & Casino | Henderson, NV

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sat., Jul. 31 | Seacliff Park | Leamington, ON, Canada

Thurs., Aug. 5 | Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds | Little Valley, NY

Fri., Aug. 6 | Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom | Hampton Beach, NH

Sat., Aug. 7 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Thurs., Aug. 12 | Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, CA

Fri., Aug. 13 | Ironstone Amphitheatre | Murphys, CA

Sat., Aug. 14 I Toyota Arena I Ontario, CA

Fri., Aug. 27 | Citadel Country Spirit | Glenmoore, PA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sat., Aug. 28 | Toyota Park | Bridgeview, IL

Mon., Aug. 30 | New York State Fairgrounds | Syracuse, NY

Thurs., Sept. 2 | Stark County Fairgrounds | Canton, OH

Sat., Sept. 4 | Walworth County Fair | Elkhorn, WI

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sun., Sept. 5 | Arts, Beats & Eats Festival | Royal Oak, MI

Sat., Sept. 11 | Harrah’s Council Bluffs | Council Bluffs, IA

Thurs., Sept. 16 | Centennial Terrace | Sylvania, OH

Fri., Sept. 17 | Allegan County Fairgrounds | Allegan, MI

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sat., Sept. 18 | Wild Things Park | Washington, PA

Thurs., Sep. 23 | Bismarck Event Center | Bismarck, ND

Fri., Sep. 24 | State Theatre | Minneapolis, MN

Sat., Sep. 25 | Alliant Energy PowerHouse | Cedar Rapids, IA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Fri., Oct. 1 | Appalachian Wireless Arena | Pikeville, KY

Sat., Oct. 2 | Hanahan Amphitheater | Hanahan, SC

Sat., Oct. 9 | Rockin A Arena | Palmyra, MO

Thurs., Oct. 21 | Cobb Energy Centre | Atlanta, GA

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sat., Nov. 6 | Harrah’s Laughlin Casino & Hotel | Laughlin, NV

Thur., Nov 11I The St. Augustine Amphitheatre I St. Augustine, FL

Sat., Nov. 13 | Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino | Lake Charles, LA

*Please note all dates are subject to change due to local conditions