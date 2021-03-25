Connect with us

Filmore releases new song ‘Good Thing’

Take a listen to the Country star’s newest song.

Published

Filmore has released new song ‘Good Thing’, the first in a batch of new songs the Country star is planning to share this year.

‘Good Thing’ is a throwback to a past relationship and remembering the sweet memories of the time they spent together.

“My song, ‘Good Thing,’ is about key moments and experiences since I moved to Nashville. The song is looking back at real aspects of my past during my early 20s. It was my first time living in a city by myself and sharing that with another human. All those things are touched on in this song from a very real place,” Filmore says of the track he co-wrote with Geoff Warburton and Zach Abend. “When you look back and reminisce on things, it doesn’t mean that it was bad—you can have a good thing back then and not be with that person now. There’s just different chapters of life, and that’s what ‘Good Thing’ is for me.”

The new song arrives following Filmore’s sold-out socially-distant show at Ballpark Billage in St. Louis on 5th March as part of the Hot Country Nights: Homegrown Series, presented by 92.3 WIL, at the home of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Filmore headlined the same concert series in February 2020 with a full band and a sold-out, full-capacity crowd right before the pandemic shuttered live events.

