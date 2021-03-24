‘Strictly Come Dancing’ unveils Pro Dancer line-up for 2021

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ has announced that the entire pro dancer line-up from the 2020 series will be back for the 2021 series.

Returning to BBC One this autumn, the pro dancer line-up includes Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse.

Sarah James, Executive Producer, BBC Studios, says: “We are so thrilled to be welcoming back our incredible line-up of professional dancers for 2021. Their passion and dedication for Strictly shone through more than ever last year as they all sacrificed so much to deliver an unforgettable series during unprecedented and challenging times. With so much talent returning to the ballroom, the 2021 series promises more show-stopping choreography, memorable performances and world class dancing.”

The 2020 series saw an average of 11 million viewers tune in and the winner was comedian Bill Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse.

Further announcements and information, including which dancers will be partnered with celebrity contestants, will be announced in due course.