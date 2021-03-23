Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ coming to Channel 4 in April

Walter Presents is bringing Italian crime thriller ‘The Hunter’ to Channel 4 in April.

Based on a true story, a Sicilian prosecutor with a killer instinct for tracking down top Mafiosi soon becomes known as ‘The Hunter’ – but success will come at huge personal cost.

The series stars Francesco Montanari, Miriam Dalmazio and Edoardo Pesce. It is created by Silvia Ebreul, Marcello Izzo and Stefano Lodovichi.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It’s 1993 Italy and the mafia are at war as rival families fight for control of Palermo’s streets, causing bloodshed of the innocent. After years of street-level arrests, young and ambitious provincial prosecutor Saverio Barone finds the guts to stand up for what’s right, starting with turning in his own boss.

This leads to bitterness amongst his colleagues, however the chief of Palermo’s Antimafia Pool takes notice and appoints Barone to his unit. He is uniquely equipped for the job, and thanks to a succession of spectacular raids and front-page arrests, three hundred Mafiosi will be taken into custody.

But this obsession causes him to isolate himself from his partner who only recently gave birth to his daughter. Is going down in history worth risking the ones who love you most?

Lead actor Francesco Montanari won Best Performance at Cannes International Series Festival for his role as Saverio Barone. The Hunter also won Best Crime Series at the Golden Umbrella TV Awards.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Walter Presents: ‘The Hunter’ will premiere on Channel 4 on 18th April 2021 at 11pm. The full boxset will be available on All 4 via Walter Presents from 16th April 2021.