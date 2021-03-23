Carrie Underwood announces global ‘My Savior’ live stream from the Ryman taking place on Easter Sunday

Carrie Underwood will bring her new album ‘My Savior’ to life in a live stream on Easter Sunday from The Ryman in Nashville.

The virtual live concert performance will see Underwood perform the gospel hymns she grew up singing for this special concert event. The event will stream live globally on her official Facebook page at 11:00 AM Central Time (5:00PM BST) on Easter Sunday April 4th, with donations benefiting Save the Children.

The free event will feature special appearances by CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, who duets with Underwood on ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’ and singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band, NEEDTOBREATHE, who joins Underwood to sing on another traditional hymn, ‘Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus.’ Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on the album, will also appear with Underwood.

‘My Savior’ will be released on CD and digital on 26th March with a vinyl release following on 30th April 2021. The album is co-produced and arranged by Underwood and David Garcia, with whom she co-produced her critically acclaimed 2018 album ‘Cry Pretty’, her seventh album to be certified Platinum or Multi-Platinum by the RIAA.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” says Underwood. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

Fans can RSVP via Facebook here and ‘My Savior: Live From The Ryman’ will remain exclusively on Facebook for 48 hours.