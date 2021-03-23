Watch: Ashley Monroe releases video for ‘Til It Breaks’

Ashley Monroe has released the music video for ‘Til It Breaks’, the second track to be lifted from her forthcoming album ‘Rosegold’, due for release on 30th April via Mountainrose Sparrow/Thirty Tigers.

“Til It Breaks” was co-written by Monroe, Ashley Ray and Ben West, who also produced the song.

“Ashley Ray and Ben West are two of my favorite humans and writers on planet Earth. I had the ‘let it melt away’ melody and lyric going, but I wasn’t sure how it was going to be written yet,” explains Monroe. “This was RIGHT before the pandemic days, so I didn’t know how true and deep these words would hit me now. I forgot who said the hook line, but it slayed us all as soon as it was spoken. It’s one of those titles I can’t believe we got to write. I also had a dear friend of mine on my mind during that time who was going through a dark season. Now when I listen, I am singing this message to myself too.”

This Thursday (25th March), Monroe will be taking part in Destination Country’s Happy (Half) Hour where she’ll be taking fan questions and performing songs from ‘Rosegold’ acoustically. You can register at https://destination-country.com/events/happy-half-hour-with-ashley-monroe/.

Last month, Monroe announced ‘Rosegold’ with first single ‘Drive’. The new album was written and recorded over the past two years and it finds Monroe pushing her sound in new directions.