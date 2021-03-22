EF Country Podcast Episode 76: With lockdown easing, do we have festivals and gigs to look forward to?

The road to the end of lockdown has been laid out by the UK Government and as it stands at the time of writing this article, we should be fully out of lockdown on 21st June 2021.

At the moment, that feels very ambitious but with the UK’s vaccine programme rollout doing better than expected at this point, we may very well be able to enjoy the summer with family and friends. On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, we take a look at the festivals and shows that are planning top push ahead if the restrictions do lift as planned.

