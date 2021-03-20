Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

MacKenzie Porter and Dustin Lynch

EF Country

Dustin Lynch releases new version of “Thinking ‘Bout You” featuring MacKenzie Porter

Wrap your ears around the new version of the ‘Tullahoma’ favourite.

Published

Dustin Lynch has enlisted MacKenzie Porter for a new version of “Thinking ‘Bout You’, which originally featured on his latest album ‘Tullahoma’ featuring Lauren Alaina.

The new version teams Lynch with rising star Porter, giving a new life to the track.

“This is one of my favorite songs from ‘Tullahoma’, and I’m so excited we get to shine a light on it in a new way with MacKenzie. We chose her voice for this version when my team and I reached out to our country music community for submissions from newer artists. Not wanting to be swayed by any other factors, we got a folder of numbered submissions and listened blindly,” shares Lynch. “It all pointed to MacKenzie. I fell in love with her tone – it was effortless and honest. Her voice is something that can’t be taught, it’s clear she was born with that tone. She was brilliant at bringing her uniqueness to this song, but also keeping it familiar for fans of the original.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The music video finds the singers assuming the roles of a former couple reminiscing over the phone. The moody clip is all-too-relatable as snapshots of a long-gone relationship flash into view.

Directed by Justin Nolan Key, the intimate conversation by-way-of the Lynch, Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps, and Will Weatherly-penned lyrics, ring straight to the heart of a broken connection.  

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

TV

Rupaul’s Drag race Season 13 Episode 10 recap

This week the queens are paired off and have to make each other over.

7 days ago

Film

The Columnist review

Katja Herbers is terrific in this otherwise blunt and bloodless social media satire

7 days ago
The Voice UK 2021 semi final part 2 The Voice UK 2021 semi final part 2

TV

‘The Voice UK’ 2021 semi final part 2

The penultimate episode of the series airs tonight.

7 days ago
Grace Grace

TV

‘Grace’ starts on ITV on Sunday – preview the first film ‘Dead Simple’

The first two-hour film airs this weekend.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you