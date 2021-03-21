‘Line of Duty’ returns to BBC One tonight for series 6

Great news for Line of Duty fans as the long wait for the new series is almost over. The highly anticipated sixth series of the police drama begins tonight on BBC One at 9pm.

Even better news is that series 6 is going to be the longest so far with the addition of one extra episode. This means we’ve got seven episodes to look forward to this series.

Watch the Line of Duty season 6 trailer below:

Line of Duty follows anti-corruption unit AC-12 who operate within the fictional Central Police force. The team is led by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) and also features DS Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and DI Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure).

In series 6 the returning cast are joined by newcomer DC Chloe Bishop (Shalom Brune-Franklin) and special guest star Kelly Macdonald as Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson. Credit: BBC/World Productions/Aidan Monaghan/Steffan Hill

In episode 1, DCI Jo Davidson receives new information about the whereabouts of a suspect in the unsolved murder of investigative journalist Gail Vella. En route to raid the property, she spots an armed robbery in progress and stops the convoy. Suspicious of her motives, AC-12 launch an investigation. Still dealing with the fallout from their explosive investigation into undercover officer John Corbett, AC-12 soon realise they are facing their most enigmatic adversary yet.

The new series of Line of Duty starts Sunday 21st March, 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Preview the first episode with our gallery below:

Credit: BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill