Win ‘Russian Raid’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release the high-octane action-thriller, ‘Russian Raid’, available digitally and on Blu-ray from 22nd March 2021.

Inspired by Gareth Evans’ 2011 martial-arts hit ‘The Raid’, the hotly anticipated MMA thriller ‘Russian Raid’ is a rapid-fire action tour de force, featuring ground-breaking techniques in the world of martial-arts filming and editing.Nikita, a former Russian Spetsnaz operative, is hired to neutralise the large private security force at a local factory by his shady employer. But Nikita and his group of highly trained fighters get more than they bargained for when it turns out the factory is actually owned by a dangerous warlord connected to the Russian military. By the time the ‘hostile takeover’ is complete, Nikita reveals that he has orchestrated his own secret mission to take personal revenge on the most dangerous man in Russia.

Marking the directorial debut of Denis Kryuchkov, the film’s cast is led by renowned stuntman Ivan Kotik (‘Dragonblade’, ‘Outcast’, ‘Legendary’) and features some of the best-known MMA fighters in Russia. Powerlifting world record holder Kirill Sarychev and world heavyweight kickboxing champion Vladimir Mineev also star.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Russian Raid’, the high-octane MMA action thriller, is released on Monday 22nd March on selected VOD platforms and Blu-ray, and can be purchased here https://amzn.to/3qbrL9V

Credit: Eureka Entertainment

To celebrate the release of ‘Russian Raid’, we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway