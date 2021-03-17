Jordan Davis debuts new track ‘Need To Not’

Country star Jordan Davis has released new track ‘Need to Not’.

The song is written by Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, and Matt Jenkins. It tells a story about a man who is torn debating whether or not he should drive to his ex’s house to try to repair his tattered relationship, knowing deep down that he should probably just turn around and move on.

The main character of the song cannot help missing the memories they shared and all the good moments they had together, knowing all too well it is best to let the relationship end.

Davis says, “’Need To Not’ is about that little voice in your head screaming, ‘You need to not do this man.’ The song makes me think how I wish I would have listened to that voice a little more than I did in my past.”

Last month, Davis released the official music video for his current Top 20 single, “Almost Maybes,” starring actress and television personality, Hannah Brown. The video was shot in a film studio where they recreated scenes from Jordan’s past including his old college dorm room and one of his favorite bars from Baton Rouge called Bogie’s.

Davis’ debut album ‘Home State’ has accumulated over 1.5 billion streams worldwide and features his three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified ‘Slow Dance In A Parking Lot,’ the Double Platinum-Certified ‘Singles You Up’ and Platinum-Certified ‘Take It From Me.’