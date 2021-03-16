Lady A return with new single ‘Like a Lady’

Lady A are celebrating women with their new single ‘Like A Lady’, which is out now via Big Machine Records.

The empowering track is the first taster from the group’s upcoming eighth studio album. It was co-written by the group’s Hillary Scott with Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson and Brandon Paddock.

Scott leads the vocals and the song is a danceable throwback that fans are sure to love.

“I feel my most confident when I’m not trying too hard,” Scott explains. “I love getting glammed up and all the fancy clothes, but when I feel the most ‘me,’ it’s a lot more laid back – and I think that’s a lot of us. You are your most authentic self in blue jeans with a tequila drink, ya know? As we were writing it, I was like ‘It’s always been my dream to do a song that combines the things I love about Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ and Shania Twain’s ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ – two of the most strong, powerful female songs ever,” she goes on. “So it was like ‘How can we do our version of that?’”

;Like A Lady’ was produced by Dann Huff. It speaks to an issue near and dear to their hearts – and it’s one that each member plays a part in.

“It’s incredible that Charles and Dave, in all their masculinity, are willing to sing right alongside me on this song,” Scott continues. “I think that is another powerful statement. It’s super important for strong, great men to stand beside women and propel them forward. I hope it makes fans feel confident too, it brings them joy and just gets people excited about seeing live music again.”

“We were some of the biggest champions for ‘Like A Lady’ and we’re honoured to stand alongside Hillary,” says Dave Haywood. “We’ve had a front row seat to her strength over the years and we love linking arms with her on this song.”

“This song has such a great feel to it,” Charles Kelley adds. “One of the coolest parts of being in a co-ed band is being able to share those different perspectives, so that’s just part of what we get to do.”

Lady A were honoured with an invitation to become members of Country’s longest standing musical institution in January, the Grand Ole Opry.