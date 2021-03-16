Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Two Ways Home to release reworked version of ‘Conquer The World’ on Friday

You can pre-save the song right now.

Published

Two Ways Home
Credit: Two Ways Home

Two Ways Home is set to release the first of 3 re-worked fan favourites from their debut album ‘Break The Silence’ this Friday (19th March) with ‘Conquer The World’.

Pre-save ‘Conquer the World’ and ‘Re-explored’ at http://bit.ly/Pre-SaveCTW.

Disheartened by having to cancel all their tour plans in 2020, Two Ways Home’s Lewis Fowler and Isabella MaK have tried to make the most of the last year, learning new skills and honing their production and mixing abilities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“It has been such a fun experience to re-work and play everything on these songs and really take our time to get creative at every step of the way.” comments Lewis.

The first song the pair chose to re-create is ‘Conquer The World’. Playing all the instruments and mixing the song from the ground up in their own studio, Lewis and Isabella knew it had the potential to sound more unique and modern.

The song was frequently requested on live streams throughout the last year, but Two Ways Home felt like the track needed a more anthemic feel that is in keeping with the message of the lyrics. The “re-explored” version is faster and punchier.

Isabella says: “’Conquer the World’ had the potential to sound even bigger so we wanted to expand on the arrangement and take it somewhere else. Listening to the re-explored version now makes me feel the uplifting quality the song has when we play it live.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After winning “Best Duo/Group” at the British Country Music Spotlight awards Two Ways Home have started 2021 with a bang and are excited to present these three re-worked tunes followed by new music in the months to come.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Elvis Presley - On Stage Elvis Presley - On Stage

Music

Elvis Presley – ‘On Stage’ vinyl review

The King's iconic 1970 live album is getting a new vinyl release.

7 days ago
Ernesto Ernesto

Film

‘Ernesto’ review

A young boy experiences the fleeting nature of relationships.

7 days ago
Zimpler Zimpler

Games & Tech

Why Zimpler Is Your Best Payment Companion for a Night Out

Have you tried Zimpler yet?

6 days ago
Cry Wolf Cry Wolf

TV

Walter Presents acquires UK rights for hit Danish show ‘Cry Wolf’

The award-winning psychological mystery will arrive in 2022.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you