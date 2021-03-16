New Playful Pet Update Gives Pets Emotions In ‘Adopt Me’ On Roblox

That’s right folks, the new playful pet update is about to go live in Adopt Me on Roblox. Since pets were introduced they’ve only been able to let us know of their needs via the in-game prompts that pop up on our screens. Now they’ll be able to let us know what or how they are feeling by physically showing their emotions.

Examples in the latest video from Adopt Me show a dog looking hungrily at a held out sandwich, a poorly looking Albino Bat complete with an ice pack on its head and a thermometer in its mouth and a Koala looking very pleased with itself. Credit: Dream Craft / Roblox

This update has been a long time coming and is something fans have been asking for for a very long time now. It’s great to see that Dream Craft, the team that makes Adopt Me, are listening to the players and implementing updates that keep their community happy.

The update goes live in thirty minutes (correct at the time of writing) or 4PM GMT on 16th March 2021.