Florida Georgia Line

EF Country

Florida Georgia Line debut ‘New Truck’ – take a listen

The duo drop another track from their upcoming ‘Life Rolls On’ album.

Published

Florida Georgia Line is continuing to tease their upcoming album ‘Life Rolls On‘, released 12th February, with the release of new track ‘New Truck’.

‘New Truck’ captures the pure joy of a brand-new ride and celebrates every country boy’s dream come true.

“With ‘New Truck’ we were like, ‘Man, this feels good. I just want to ride around in my truck, listen to this, and have a song to jam to,’” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “When any of our buddies get a new truck now, we can send it to them and say, ‘Yo, bump this in the truck!’”

FGL’s Brian Kelley agrees, “It feels really different and fresh. It’s got a fun innocence about it too.”

Hubbard and Kelley penned and produced the tune alongside Corey Crowder, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, and Priscilla Renea, with Raysean Hairston and Blake Redferrin also serving as writers.

Hubbard’s Hip-Hop flow ticks off a wish-list full of souped-up features, as the pair hit a trail marked by high times in low gear over a bouncing piano melody and banjo-tinged backroad beat.

