Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ episode 2 preview

Detective Steve Wilkins and his team spend three days interviewing their prime suspect.

Published

The Pembrokeshire Murders
Credit: ITV

The Pembrokeshire Murders‘ kicked off on ITV tonight and we can guarantee you’ll be hooked until the series concludes on Wednesday.

If you want to avoid spoilers, stop reading this article now.

Detective Steve Wilkins (Luke Evans) opened a series of cold cases that he believed were linked to John Cooper (Keith Allen), a man already serving time for a series of offences. With Cooper’s parole on the horizon, Wilkins assembled a team to find evidence linking him to a double murder that took place on the coastal path.

As the episode drew to a close, Steve decided to make a televised statement to panic Cooper and let him know that they were onto him.

Read our full recap of ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ episode 1.

The synopsis for episode 2 is:

With their forensics budget running out and still no forensic ‘golden nugget’, Detective Steve Wilkins and his team spend three days interviewing their prime suspect, John Cooper. With fresh leads to follow, Steve is re-energised, but being so absorbed with work comes at a price at home. When Cooper’s second parole hearing is successful, it’s a blow to both Steve’s team and Cooper’s estranged son Andrew. What fresh horrors might Cooper commit now that he’s free after 10 years in prison?

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ continue at 9pm Tuesday on ITV. Preview episode 2 with our gallery below:

Credit: ITV

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bridgerton season 1 Bridgerton season 1

TV

‘Bridgerton’: the 5 most shocking moments from the first season of Netflix’s new hit series

The scandalous period drama has certainly been a hot topic.

5 days ago
The Heiress The Heiress

Film

Supernatural thriller ‘The Heiress’ gets March release

The British horror will arrive on digital later this year.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Deliver Us Walter Presents: Deliver Us

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Deliver Us’ coming to Channel 4 in February

The Danish psychological thriller needs add to your to-watch-list right now.

5 days ago
Synchronic Synchronic

Film

‘Synchronic’ starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan coming to Digital this month

The sci-fi thriller will be available via premium video on demand.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you