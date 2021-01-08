Connect with us

‘The Voice UK’ 2021 episode 2 preview

Get a sneak peek at the next batch of hopefuls.

Published

The Voice UK 2021 episode 2
Credit: ITV

The Voice UK‘ returned to our screens last week with returning coaches Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am joined by newcomer Anne-Marie.

The hunt for a new singer is well underway after the coaches kicked off the Blind Auditions stage of the competition. Six hopefuls secured places on the coaches’ teams with a handful of auditionees leaving disappointed after getting no turns.

At the end of the first episode the teams shaped up as below:

Team Olly – Nathan Smoker

Team Tom – Mariam Davina, Hannah Williams

Team Anne-Marie – Lauren Drew

Team will.i.am – Okulaja, Jeremy Levif

That means that current Tom and will.i.am have the most singers on their teams but it’ll make their jobs more difficult as they edge closer to hitting their 10 singer limit.

This year’s show also introduced a block option meaning that the coaches could block each other from turning for a singer. They only get one each for the series so they’d better use them carefully.

This Saturday more hopefuls will be stepping onto the stage to perform. Get a sneak peek at them with our gallery below:

Credit: ITV

‘The Voice UK’ continues at 8.30pm Saturday on ITV.

