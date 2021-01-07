Connect with us

Walter Presents: ‘Deliver Us’ coming to Channel 4 in February

The Danish psychological thriller needs add to your to-watch-list right now.

Published

Walter Presents: Deliver Us
Credit: Walter Presents

Walter Presents is bringing Danish psychological thriller ‘Deliver Us’ to Channel 4 in February.

How far would you go to protect the ones you love? That’s the question ‘Deliver Us’ poses as it centres on a group in a local community who are being terrorised and decide to take matters into their own hands.

The series stars Morten Hee Andersen, Claus Riis Østergaard, Anders Juul and Lene Maria Christensen. It is created by Christian Torpe and Marie Østerbye, and features 8 episodes.

Walter Presents: Deliver Us
Credit: Walter Presents

On the surface, this provincial town looks like most other small towns. But other towns don’t have citizens like Mike. A young man that terrorizes his neighbours – in the beginning it’s bearable, but over time his behaviour becomes more and more dangerous until the point where he has seemingly killed an innocent boy and gotten away with it.

A group of citizens from the neighbourhood finally decide that they have had enough. These people each live very different lives but have one thing in common; Mike is ruining their lives. So they decide to try to carry out the perfect murder that can dispel the evilness and take them back to a better time. But when you start to play God, you might just end up becoming the devil…

‘Deliver Us’ won best TV series at both the Copenhagen and Geneva International TV Festivals. Morten Hee Anderson also won best actor at the Danish Film Awards, who viewers may recognise from Walter Presents: ‘Ride Upon the Storm’.

Walter Presents: ‘Deliver Us’ launches on Channel 4 at 11pm on 8th February. It will be available as a full boxset on All4 from 5th February.

