New TV spot debuts for Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’

A new TV spot has been released for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series ‘WandaVision’.

The spot reveals an original theme song written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (‘Frozen’), who penned unique songs for several episodes, spanning from the 1950s to the early 2000s.

“‘WandaVision’ is such a cool, strange, one-of-a-kind project,” says Lopez. “When the director, Matt Shakman—an old friend from my college days—pitched it to us, we didn’t have to think about it. We loved the bright feeling of American sitcoms mixed with the deep sense of unease the story had, and it was a really inviting challenge to help set that tone.”

Adds Anderson-Lopez, “I grew up in the ’80s watching shows from every decade on the networks all day long. Episodes from ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘Brady Bunch’ and ‘Family Ties’ shaped who I am and how I move through the world. So this project was a dream come true.”

‘WandaVision,’ the first Marvel Studios series created exclusively for Disney+, stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Paul Bettany as Vision, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in ‘Captain Marvel.’ Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from ‘Thor’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World,’ and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp.’

Marvel Studios’ ‘WandaVision’ is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer.

The nine episode series premieres on Disney+ on 15th January 2021.