‘Big Sky’ and ‘Love, Victor’ coming to Disney+ as part of Star launch in February

Ryan Phillippe’s hit thriller ‘Big Sky’ and ‘Love, Simon’ spin-off ‘Love, Victor’ will debut in the UK on Disney+ in February as part of Star.

Launching on 23rd February Star will become the sixth brand to launch on Disney+, joining entertainment favourites Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney. It promises more: more TV series, more movies, more originals.

‘Big Sky’ comes from David E. Kelley (‘Big Little Lies’). It’s an intense thriller that follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) as they join forces with his estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt (Jenny Hoyt), to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to find the women before it’s too late.

Credit: Disney+ / Star

‘Love, Victor’ is set in the world of the original 2018 film ‘Love, Simon’. The series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

The launch of Star will also bring TV favourites ’24’, ‘Lost’, ‘Desperate Housewives’, ‘How I Met Your Mother’, ‘Prison Break’, ‘The X-Files’, ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Black-ish’ along with movies from the ‘Die Hard’ franchise.

Customers can currently subscribe to Disney+ for £5.99 per month, or £59.99 annually (annual price available at most retailers). Full details on how to subscribe are available on Disneyplus.com.