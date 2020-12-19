Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

Hugh Grant to star in Audible’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

You can get your hands on it from Monday.

Published

A Christmas Carol - Hugh Grant
Credit: Audible

Hugh Grant will bring to life Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ exclusively for Audible it has been announced.

The award-winning actor can be heard in the full unabridged audio version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ when it’s released on Audible.co.uk from Monday 21st December 2020.

Hugh Grant said: “I started my career back in 80’s doing silly voices for radio commercials, so recording an audiobook felt a bit like going back to my roots. It’s also pretty much impossible not to love Dickens – he’s funny, he’s angry, he’s a linguistic genius, and he belongs to that rare group of great writers who actually loved human existence. All of that’s very much on show in ‘A Christmas Caro’l”. 

Aurelie De Troyer, SVP International English Content, Audible, said: “Audible is committed to creating unforgettable listening experiences through powerful storytelling that is meant to be heard. Hugh Grant reading Dickens does just this. We are delighted to be able to work with Hugh to bring this exciting audio entertainment to our members.”

‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, read by Hugh Grant is available for pre-order now, available to download from Monday 21st December at www.audible.co.uk (one credit for Audible members or free with Audible’s 30-day trial).

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Release More Details of Winter Update In New Video

Event goes live 15th December 4pm GMT.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: The Red Shadows Walter Presents: The Red Shadows

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Red Shadows’ preview – a welcome relief from the real world

If escapism is what you're after, you should tune in to this new series.

6 days ago
Bee Gees Bee Gees

Competitions

Win ‘The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart’ on DVD

The new film could be yours.

2 days ago
LG XBOOM Go PL2 LG XBOOM Go PL2

Games & Tech

LG XBOOM Go PL2 review

It may be little but this speaker packs an impressive punch.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you