Hugh Grant to star in Audible’s ‘A Christmas Carol’

Hugh Grant will bring to life Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ exclusively for Audible it has been announced.

The award-winning actor can be heard in the full unabridged audio version of ‘A Christmas Carol’ when it’s released on Audible.co.uk from Monday 21st December 2020.

Hugh Grant said: “I started my career back in 80’s doing silly voices for radio commercials, so recording an audiobook felt a bit like going back to my roots. It’s also pretty much impossible not to love Dickens – he’s funny, he’s angry, he’s a linguistic genius, and he belongs to that rare group of great writers who actually loved human existence. All of that’s very much on show in ‘A Christmas Caro’l”.

Aurelie De Troyer, SVP International English Content, Audible, said: “Audible is committed to creating unforgettable listening experiences through powerful storytelling that is meant to be heard. Hugh Grant reading Dickens does just this. We are delighted to be able to work with Hugh to bring this exciting audio entertainment to our members.”

‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens, read by Hugh Grant is available for pre-order now, available to download from Monday 21st December at www.audible.co.uk (one credit for Audible members or free with Audible’s 30-day trial).