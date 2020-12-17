Connect with us

Ernest rounds out 2020 with new track ‘Cheers’

The rising artist is in a celebratory mood with his new song.

Published

Big Loud singer-songwriter Ernest is rounding out a successful 2020 with new track ‘Cheers’.

The track toasts the little things that make life worth living – even when life is put on hold.

‘Cheers’ was co-written by Ernest with Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, plus Henry Agincourt Allen, Emi Dragoi and Jordan Schmidt. The swaying track is full of hand-on-your-heart gratitude, promising to never take good times for granted again.

The track is produced by Joey Moi and co-produced by King Henry and Emi Dragoi.

The music video for ‘Cheers’ is directed by Justin Clough and it spotlights Ernest leading a group of friends in a backyard toast. A bonfire glow illuminates the passage of time, while the crew commemorates the moments that are always worth celebrating – including love, babies, and an ice-cold beer.  Adding an extra shot of authenticity, the clip was filmed at Ernest’s home in Nashville, and features his wife, Delaney.  

‘Cheers’ arrives hot-on-the-heels of two #1 hits for the buzzed-about songwriter, who co-penned Morgan Wallen’s ‘More Than My Hometown’ and Florida Georgia Line’s ‘I Love My Country.’

