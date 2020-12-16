Tebey to release debut album ‘The Good Ones’ in January

Canadian Country singer-songwriter Tebey will release new album ‘The Good Ones’ on 22nd January via Jayward Artist Group / The Orchard / Sony Music Canada.

The 8-track set pairs Tebey’s pop roots with his contemporary Country voice. It features the singles ‘Good Jeans’, ‘Happened on a Saturday Night’ and ‘The Good Ones’ featuring Quebec pop superstar Marie Mai.

“My producer Danick Dupelle and I wanted to finish this album early 2020, right before the pandemic hit. We couldn’t get together for several months to complete it, and it’s actually good that we didn’t. Had we finished this album in the winter as planned, ‘Happened on a Saturday Night’ never would have been written,” said Tebey. “I’ve never shied away from stepping outside the box when making a record. I love to experiment with melodies and sounds that you wouldn’t typically find in country music. Songs like ‘Shotgun Rider’ and ‘See You Around’ are examples of where you’ll hear that the most.”

Tebey first came to prominence as a songwriter for both pop and country artists. His incredible pop credits include One Direction, Fifth Harmony, Cher, Pixie Lott and Flo Rida and as a songwriter he has six #1s; one in the US, one in the UK and four in Canada. Tebey was also recently nominated for a Fans’ Choice Award and Male Artist of the Year at the 2020 CCMA Awards.

The track listing for ‘The Good Ones’ is:

1. Shotgun Rider

2. Happened on a Saturday Night

3. The Good Ones

4. Song of the Summer

5. Bad For Me

6. Good Jeans

7. See You Around

8. Doing It Again