Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jake Quickenden

TV

Jake Quickenden can’t keep his trousers up in ‘The Real Full Monty On Ice’ first-look clip

The show airs tonight on ITV.

Published

The first episode of ‘The Real Full Monty On Ice’ airs tonight on ITV and we’ve got a first-look clip for you.

The class of 2020, led by Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan, are Radio 4 Woman’s Hour legend Dame Jenni Murray, actress Linda Lusardi, Love Island’s Shaunghna Phillips, actress Hayley Tamaddon and This Morning’s Dr Zoe. While baring all for the boys will be rugby star Gareth Thomas, actor Jamie Lomas, singer Jake Quickenden, jockey Bob Champion, Diversity’s Perri Kiely and Love Island’s Chris Hughes.

In the first-look clip, the women watch as the men show off the routine they’ve been working on. As the clothes start to come off, Jake (who has one arm in a sling following surgery) struggles to keep his trousers up and reveals his sparkly silver underwear much earlier than he planned!

‘The Real Full Monty On Ice’ is to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body and the crucial importance of early self-checks to help save lives. The Emmy award-winning and BAFTA-nominated programme is now in its fourth year and the celebrities have tough acts to follow.

But with less health checks taking place during lockdown for crucial early diagnosis, the message has never been more important.

Ashley has asked some of the former ‘Dancing on Ice’ professional skaters to perform with the celebrities and DOI’s Dan Whiston will be creating some amazing ice dance routines to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.

The Real Full Monty on Ice airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jonathan Antoine Jonathan Antoine

Music

Premiere: watch Jonathan Antoine’s video for ‘These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi)’

Get your first look at the classical star's new video.

4 days ago
The Pembrokeshire Murders The Pembrokeshire Murders

TV

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’: get your first look at Luke Evans in ITV’s new series

The miniseries is coming to ITV soon.

3 days ago
Warhammer Battle Sisters Warhammer Battle Sisters

Games & Tech

‘Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister’ Out Now On Oculus Quest

For the Emperor.

5 days ago
Walter Presents: Inspector Falke Walter Presents: Inspector Falke

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Inspector Falke’ season 2 preview – a crime drama that just gets on with it

A German series with a solid focus on crime.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you