‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 semi-final songs & dances revealed

This weekend we reach the semi-final of the 2020 series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘.

Last weekend saw TV presenter JJ Chalmers miss out on a place in the semi-final after losing the dance-off to reality star Jamie Laing.

This weekend the five remaining couples will perform twice in a bid to secure their place in the final. Find out what all the couples are dancing and what music they’ll be performing to below:

Bill and Oti: Tango to Enter Sandman by Metallica & Charleston to (Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber

Tango to Enter Sandman by Metallica & Charleston to (Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber HRVY and Janette: Charleston to Another Day of Sun by La La Land Cast & Rumba to Only You by Kylie Minogue and James Corden

Charleston to Another Day of Sun by La La Land Cast & Rumba to Only You by Kylie Minogue and James Corden Jamie and Karen: Quickstep to Thank God I’m a Country Boy by John Denver & Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer

Quickstep to Thank God I’m a Country Boy by John Denver & Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer Maisie and Gorka: Viennese Waltz to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri & Couple’s Choice: Street/Commercial to Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith

Viennese Waltz to A Thousand Years by Christina Perri & Couple’s Choice: Street/Commercial to Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It by Will Smith Ranvir and Giovanni: Waltz to Un Giorni Per Noi by Josh Groban & Jive to Candyman by Christina Aguilera

Who do you think might get into the final? It’s going to be close!

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 continues at 7pm this Saturday on BBC One with the results airing at 7.30pm on Sunday night.