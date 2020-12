With 2020 nearly (finally) over, on this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast it’s all about the best songs of 2020.

Pip and Laura talk about the songs they’ve loved this year including tracks from Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce. They talk about the songs that have soundtracked a difficult year and also highlight a few songs that were a bit disappointing.

