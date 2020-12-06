Florida Georgia Line to release fifth studio album ‘Life Rolls On’ in February

Florida Georgia Line have announced the release of fifth studio album ‘Life Rolls On’ via BMLG Records on 12th February 2021.

The album is the duo’s first full-length set as co-producers with Corey Crowder. It features 16 tracks including current single ‘Long Live’ and their number one ‘I Love My Country’.

“I think this personally is just a big, celebratory chapter,” Hubbard explains. “We’ve come a long way since 2012 when we dropped our first album, it’s wild to think about the journey we’ve been on – the things we’ve got to do, the places music has taken us. We’re celebrating life and the good times, the ups and the downs, and the journey it took us to get where we’re at.”

“It’s just evident within the music how good of a time we’re having,” Kelley adds, “and how good of a place in life we are for sure.”

‘Life Rolls On’ features all of the tracks from FGL’s ‘6-Pack’ EP. 13 of the tracks were written by the duo with a top-shelf stable of collaborators like David Garcia, Jaren Johnston, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip, and Tree Vibez Music songwriters Corey Crowder, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith, and Blake Redferrin.

“It really encompassed the feel of where we’re at, especially in 2020, and everything that everybody’s going through,” Hubbard says. “It’s been a struggle for everybody, and I feel like this song kinda gives hope, and the truth is that life does roll on. Life moves on, and we’re gonna stay positive and keep our head up and look towards the future.”

“I think it means so many different things to so many different people, and that’s what I love about it,” Kelley agrees. “It’s not a sad song, it’s a hopeful song, and it’s got a little bit of every emotion in it. It’s just got something going on that felt like it would complete the record. Life does roll on.”

Credit: BMLG Records

The track listing for ‘Life Rolls On’ is:

1. “Long Live” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, David Garcia, Josh Miller

2. “Life Looks Good” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jaren Johnston

3. “Countryside” – Blake Redferrin, Jake Rose, Michael Whitworth

4. “Always Gonna Love You” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

5. “I Love My Country” – Kane Brown, Corey Crowder, Chase McGill, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Will Weatherly

6. “Hard To Get To Heaven” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Josh Thompson

7. “Long Time Comin’” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jordan Schmidt, Canaan Smith

8. “Interlude” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder

9. “Ain’t Worried Bout It (Album Version)” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip

10. “Beer:30” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith, Ernest Keith Smith

11. “New Truck”* – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jeff Gitelman, Raysean Hairston, Blake Redferrin, Priscilla Renea

12. “Eyes Closed” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Ross Copperman, Corey Crowder, Michael Hardy

13. “Second Guessing (From Songland)”** – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Ester Dean, Andrew DeRoberts, Shane McAnally, Griffen Palmer, Ben Simonetti, Ryan Tedder, Geoff Warburton

14. “Good To Me” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Corey Crowder, Canaan Smith

15. “U.S. Stronger” – Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley

16. “Life Rolls On” – Ben Burgess, Alysa Vanderheym, Emily Weisband

Produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley

*Produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, Priscilla Renea

**Produced by Corey Crowder, Tyler Hubbard, Brian Kelley, Andrew DeRoberts