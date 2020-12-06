Meet the characters for Series 2 of ‘The Masked Singer UK’

'The Masked Singer UK' is set to return to ITV in the New Year with a fresh cast of 12 celebrities, complete with new, ever elaborate and flamboyant character costumes.

Joel Dommett will be back to host the show with panellists Davina McCall, RIta Ora and Jonathan Ross all returning. They will be joined by comedian Mo Gilligan who is stepping in for Ken Jeong due travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Before the show returns, we've got a first look at all of the characters. See if you can figure out any clues from the photos in our gallery....

Alien Alien who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances Credit: ITV