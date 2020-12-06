Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Meet the characters for Series 2 of ‘The Masked Singer UK’

The costumes for the new series have been unveiled.

Published

The Masked Singer UK
Credit: ITV

'The Masked Singer UK' is set to return to ITV in the New Year with a fresh cast of 12 celebrities, complete with new, ever elaborate and flamboyant character costumes. 

Joel Dommett will be back to host the show with panellists Davina McCall, RIta Ora and Jonathan Ross all returning. They will be joined by comedian Mo Gilligan who is stepping in for Ken Jeong due travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.

Before the show returns, we've got a first look at all of the characters. See if you can figure out any clues from the photos in our gallery....

Prev1 of 12
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Alien

Alien who hopes to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances

The Masked Singer UK - Alien
Credit: ITV
Prev1 of 12
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Tease Winter Update Details In New Video

Visit the toy shop to see the new ice wall.

4 days ago
Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders Walter Presents: The Nordic Murders

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ preview – it’ll have you guessing to the end

The German series is worth a watch.

3 days ago
Spencer Crandall Spencer Crandall

EF Country

Interview: Spencer Crandall opens up about new album ‘Wilderness’ and his viral sensation ‘My Person’

The emerging Country star talks about the success of his new album.

5 days ago
Last Christmas bundle Last Christmas bundle

Competitions

Win three festive romantic comedies on DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Get your hands on this fantastic bundle.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you