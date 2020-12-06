Kick off 2021 with Walter Presents: ‘Monster’ on Channel 4

Norwegian thriller ‘Monster’ is coming to Channel 4 courtesy of Walter Presents.

The series will premiere on Channel 4 on 4th January 2021 at 11pm. It stars Ingvild Holthe Bygdnes, Jakob Oftebro and Bjørn Sundquist, and it’s created by Anne Sewitsky and Hans Christian Storrøsten.

‘Monster’ follows a police investigation spinning out of control set against the landscape of a bleak and brooding Northern Norway.

When a young man is found dead and his girlfriend is reported as missing, police detective Hedda Hersoug is pulled back into the line of duty and assigned to work with detective Joel Dreyer to begin hunting a potential serial killer.

Credit: Walter Presents

With differing approaches to the case, and a number of skeletons in each of their closets, both detectives resort to questionable methods in order to track down the killer.

But as they hone in on their suspect while each attempting to keep their secrets hidden, both Hedda and Joel might just reveal themselves to be as monstrous as the murderer they’re chasing.

Directed by Anne Sewitsky, acclaimed director of the ‘Black Mirror’ episode ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’, you can expect dark and deathly intrigue.

Walter Presents: ‘Monster’ will premiere on Channel 4 at 4th January 2021 at 11pm and the full boxset will be available on Walter Presents via All 4 on Friday 1st January.