Sophie Hanson and Gary Quinn

EF Country

Gary Quinn and Sophie Hanson release a cover of ‘O Holy Night’

Take a listen to the new version.

Published

Gary Quinn and Sophie Hanson have collaborated on a cover of the classic Christmas song ‘O Holy Night’.

The song, which was released on Friday, sees the two singers complement each other as they put their own spin on the festive favourite.

“This is the first time I’ve released a Christmas song and I’m really excited that I get to do so with Gary”, says the Swedish country-pop singer. “After a little discussion, ‘O Holy Night’ was an obvious choice as we found we both share a great love for the song’, explained Sophie.

“I’ve always loved ‘O Holy Night’, it reminds me of family and how special it is to be with one another at Christmas time”, revealed the Northern Irish singer-songwriter. “I’m delighted Sophie agreed to sing this with me, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it”, added Quinn.

Producer, Richard Alex, beautifully compliments the strong vocal performances with a wonderful variety of instruments, including electric guitar and cello, that still delivers traditional depth but with a modern country sound to the much-loved Christmas favourite.

