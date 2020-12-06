Christmas 2020 Gift Guide: Games for Parents & Kids from Outright Games

Christmas is just around the corners so it’s time to decide which gifts to buy for friends and family. Knowing which games to buy to play with younger gamers can be hard.

Fortunately, our friends at Outright Games have you covered as all of their titles are family friendly. Below are a selection of their titles that are perfect for parents to play along with younger gamers this Christmas. Outright Games have titles available across all the different gaming platforms. Take a look below to find out more.

EF Games will be bringing you more Christmas 2020 gift guides over the coming days.

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC/Steam

Following the Decepticon invasion of Earth, Bumblebee, Windblade and the battle-weary Autobots search for the missing Optimus Prime. Read our Transformers: Battlegrounds review to see what we thought of the game.

Full Single Player Campaign with Arcade Co-op

Play as the Autobots & Decepticons each with unique abilities & transformations

RRP: £34.99

Find a retailer from the Outright Games website

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC/Steam

A fallen meteor has given the pups superpowers and left Adventure Bay in a mighty big mess! It’s up to the PAW Patrol to use their skills to make the town PAWsome again.

7 action-packed main missions, featuring iconic locations from the show

6 side missions, with 4 mini-games (including Pup Pup Boogie)!

Couch co-op

RRP: £34.99

Find a retailer from the Outright Games website

Ben 10: Power Trip

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC/Steam

Ben and his family are enjoying their European vacation… until evil magician Hex unleashes the power of four mysterious crystals! Get ready to transform into powerful aliens to battle enemies, solve puzzles and freely explore an exciting 3D world.

Explore a 3D world packed with exciting missions, power-ups and collectibles

Team up with Kevin Levin in local drop-in, drop-out cooperative play

RRP: £34.99

Find a retailer from the Outright Games website

Gigantosaurus: The Game

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC/Steam

A meteor has hit Gigantos’ volcano! Rocky, Tiny, Bill and Mazu have to work together to help Giganto unblock the volcano by completing tasks and puzzles throughout the game and unlocking races to get to the next level.

Open World Environments

6 Levels

4 Player offline multiplayer

RRP: £34.99

Find a retailer from the Outright Games website

Trollhunters Defenders of Arcadia

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC/Steam

Jim the first human Trollhunter must battle old foes in order to correct the timeline which has been changed by Porgon. With help from his friends and Merlin, Jim must fight to stop evil rising-up once again.

1-2 Player couch co-op

Featuring voice talent from the TV series including Emile Hirsch, Charlie Saxton, David Bradley and Lexi Medrano

RRP: £34.99

Find a retailer from the Outright Games website

Zoids Wild: Blasts Unleashed

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Follow Arashi and his Wild Liger, embrace Team Freedom and fight against your antagonist team, the Death Metal Empire, led by Gallagher.

Full Single Player Battle Story Mode.

Spectacular 1V1 Battles

First Print Bonus. DLC Model Kit option

RRP: £34.99

Find a retailer from the Outright Games website

Race With Ryan Deluxe Edition

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4, PC/Steam

Play as Ryan and an expanded roster of friends, with 12 new USA-themed drivers including American Titan, Kansas Gus, New York Lexa and more. And join them on the open road for an American truck tour, featuring 4 new circuits as exciting and colorful as a kid’s imagination.

4 new all-American tracks

12 new USA-themed drivers

RRP: £34.99

Find a retailer from the Outright Games website

