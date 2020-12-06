Christmas 2020 Gift Guide: Frontier Developments

Christmas is nearly here so you should be thinking about what gifts to buy for friends and family. Buying for gamers can be tough as there’s so many titles to choose from.

Below are a selection of titles from our friends at Frontier Developments. They’ve got a brilliant selection of titles to please all types of gamers. They have titles available across all the different gaming platforms. Take a look below to find out more.

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Planet Coaster – the future of coaster park simulation games has arrived! Surprise, delight and thrill incredible crowds as you build your coaster park empire – let your imagination run wild, and share your success with the world. Read our Planet Coaster: Console Edition preview to find out more.

Price:

Standard Edition: £39.99 (All formats)

Deluxe Edition: £49.99 (All formats)

Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Place yourself at the heart of the Jurassic franchise and build your own Jurassic World. Bioengineer dinosaurs that think, feel and react intelligently to the world around them and face threats posed by espionage, breakouts and devastating tropical storms in an uncertain world where life always finds a way.

Price:

Switch eShop: £49.99

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Deluxe Edition

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition has been reimagined for the Nintendo Switch, including intuitive new controls designed to help you build the ultimate theme park anytime, anywhere. The PC version on the other hand shows RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 in widescreen for the first time, with full 1080p resolution and increased compatibility for new PC hardware.

Price:

Nintendo Switch: £19.99

Steam: £14.99

Epic Games Store: £14.99

Struggling

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC

Struggling is the physics-based co-op platformer where up to two players, control the arms of our fleshy hero, Troy, as he sets out on an outrageous adventure. Outrun ravenous rats, joyride a dirt bike, and vault over pools of unmentionable waste, all on your epic quest to unlock Troy’s full potential.

Price:

Nintendo Switch: £11.99

Steam: £11.99

Elite Dangerous

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5 (via backwards compatibility), Xbox One, Xbox Series X (via backwards compatibility)

Take control of your own starship in a cutthroat galaxy. Elite Dangerous brings gaming’s original open world adventure into the modern generation with a connected galaxy, evolving narrative and the entirety of the Milky Way re-created at its full galactic proportions.

Price: