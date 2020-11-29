‘Dry Wind’ DVD review

Sandro (Leandro Faria Lelo) works in a fertilizer factory in Brazil and he harbours sexual desires with his fantasies often obscuring his reality. Aside from some flirting with co-worker Ricardo (Allan Jacinto Santana) whom he hooks up with but won’t commit to due to still being in the closet, Sandro’s life is pretty mundane. The arrival of hunky Maicon (Rafael Teóphilo) throws Sandro into a spin and his jealousy spirals out of control when the newcomer becomes close with Ricardo.

‘Dry Wind’ is an interesting film from Daniel Nolasco and for some viewers it will leave them questioning where the lines are between art and pornography. Be warned that the film does contain real sex and it’s pretty graphic in places. These scenes tend to occur when we enter into Sandro’s fantasy fetish world, where he witnesses (and partakes in) some very kinky sexcapades. Outside of his fantasy world, Sandro’s life is average and he blends into the scenery at his work place, longing for something more exciting than he has.

The arrival of Maicon changes everything. The hunky newcomer looks like he walked straight out of Tom of Finland and it’s like he’s emerged from Sandro’s fantasies. Sandro becomes quickly obsessed, watching him from afar as he hopes the two men will have a sexual connection at some point. Those hopes are dashed when Maicon makes a play for Ricardo, causing Sandro to become jealous and the lines between reality and fiction are further blurred.

Nolasco does a superb job of fleshing out Sandro as a man driven by his desires but too afraid to truly be the person he wants to be. He frequents the nearby woods for casual sex and his encounters with Ricardo are anything but vanilla. His fantasies reveal an even darker side to the character who wants to embrace his love of leather and kink, but in reality he is too afraid to. Sandro represents many closeted men but he’s also a product of living in a country where homosexuality still isn’t widely accepted.

One of the best aspects of the film is the lighting. There are lots of vibrant colours throughout, especially during scenes in the locker rooms and showers where a bright pink falls over everything. That makes those scenes more erotically-charged, and in an odd way the lighting is reminiscent of the style of Dario Argento.

‘Dry Wind’ is a film you’ll either love or hate. It hails plenty of promise from film-maker Daniel Nolasco but you may query why there was a need for so much graphic sex. Perhaps it was to drive home the point about Sandro’s fantasies or maybe it was purely to titillate the audience? How you feel about it will determine how you feel about the film but if you look past it, there’s a lot here to admire and enjoy.

Cast: Leandro Faria Lelo, Allan Jacinto Santana, Rafael Teóphilo Director: Daniel Nolasco Writer: Daniel Nolasco Certificate: 18 Duration: 110 mins Released by: TLA Releasing Release date: 23rd November 2020 Buy ‘Dry Wind’ now