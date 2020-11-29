Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo is the fifth celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020.

Clara and her partner Aljaz Škorjanec faced the dreaded dance-off against Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer. After both couples danced again, the judges made their decisions with Craig Revel-Horwood saving Clara and Aljaz but Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabusi saving Jamie and Karen.

When asked by Tess about her time on the show Clara said, “I’ve had the best time ever, the best time ever and got a new friend for life. I’ve loved it, it’s one of the best things I’ve ever ever done, its been a dream come true.”

Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

When asked if he had any words for Clara, Aljaz said “First I’m really gutted. All I really want to tell you is I’m so happy we got to do Lady Clamalade, the Claraston, which I’ve never done before in my life, the Clarasambafo you are a dream to be around, you’re a beautiful girl inside out, I hope that people at home got to see that. This series has been so special and it’s only because of you, thank you so much. I’m going to miss dancing with you.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by Gary Barlow.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns on Saturday 5th December at 7.25pm with the results show on Sunday 6th December at 7.30pm on BBC One.