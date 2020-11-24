‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 6 songs & dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020 said goodbye to actress Caroline Quentin during last weekend’s results show.

Reality star Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer topped the leaderboard on Saturday night with 29 points while Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez, and Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice nipped at their heels with both couples scoring 27 points.

With only a handful of weeks left in the competition, there’s still everything to dance for on this weekend’s live show and no clear winner is emerging just yet.

Find out what everyone will be dancing and what music they’ll be dancing to below:

Clara and Aljaž: Jive to River Deep Mountain High by Tina Turner

Jive to River Deep Mountain High by Tina Turner Ranvir and Giovanni: American Smooth to I Say a Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin

American Smooth to I Say a Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin Maisie and Gorka: Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams

Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams HRVY and Janette: Couple’s Choice: Street/Commercial to A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay

Couple’s Choice: Street/Commercial to A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay Bill and Oti: Jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie

Jive to One Way Or Another by Blondie Jamie and Karen: Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor

Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor JJ and Amy: Viennese Waltz to Rescue by Lauren Daigle

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ continues this Saturday at 7.15pm and Sunday at 7.25pm on BBC One, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.