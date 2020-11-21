Purdy performs Frankie Valli track in new season of ‘The Crown’

Pop jazz vocalist Purdy performs a version of Frankie Valli’s classic ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ on the new season of ‘The Crown’.

The hit show, which has just released its fourth season on Netflix. portrays the story of the Royal Family from 1947. The latest season chronicles Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ relationship, including their infamous Australia tour.

Purdy’s performance can be seen in episode six of the new season as Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ first publicly filmed dance takes place in 1983. Her version of the Frankie Valli classic can also be heard at the end of the episode during the credits.

Talking of auditioning for the role and filming, Purdy said “I have a good friend to thank. Sonia Jones – renowned vocal coach was approached by The Crown team and kindly put me forward. I have the Director – Julian Jarrold to thank for choosing me. I was quite nervous on recording day but soon got in to the swing with fellow songstresses Aimee Hodnett and Kate Parr who join me on the big chorus. Such a great classic song and such fun to sing. I’m no stranger to film sets but it was wonderful watching such a big production and experiencing the amazing cast and crew’s devotion to this magical moment. It was worth the 13 hours in heels!”

She continues, “It was a huge honour to be chosen to sing for such a historic scene. I just kept thinking how much my Dad would have loved it as he organised security at all the Royal Palaces.”

Purdy is currently putting the finishing touches to her new EP, set for release in early 2021. She has supported Jools Holland on tour and she performed her self-penned Remembrance song to 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.