myFirst Introduce the myFirst Fone R1 Smart Watch For Kids

The new myFirst Fone R1 is a mobile phone/smartwatch hybrid. It is worn as a watch but comes with many functions you would expect from a mobile phone. Clearly aimed at kids it comes with a raft of features designed to keep them entertained and safe.

The R1 will let your kids listen to music via a built-in mp3 player, take photos and also comes with a fitness tracker. You can even insert a 4G sim card which allows kids and parents to stay connected. With a sim card inserted parents and kids can call each other either via voice or video calling.

As a parent, you have total control over who can contact the R1 via a free app. You can limit it to as many or as few people as you wish.

Credit: myFirst

One of the stand out safety features is the setting of a safety zone. Once you’ve set up the zone that you deem safe you will get a notification should the R1 leave this area. There is also a built-in one-touch SOS alert whcih allows children to send a distress signal to their parents easily. It is quick and easy to set up, whether you set it to alert you outside your garden, or if a child moves away from their normal school route. Parents will get notifications if the watch is taken off and at all times can see on their app where the watch is via GPS tracking.

The myFirst Fone R1 comes with MP3 player and built-in speaker that will play their favourite songs or audiobooks for up to 10 hours. The Fone is equipped with a pedometer which accurately captures steps taken allowing parents to see how active their child is. It encourages your child to build healthy habits by achieving daily step targets. The 2MP built-in camera can also take sharp and vibrant photos to share with their loved ones. Meanwhile, the shake-to-make-friends feature is able to broaden the child’s interpersonal skills. When two or more myFirst Fone devices are nearby, kids can add their friends easily.

Credit: myFirst

Finally Parents can set times children can play with their smart watch and putting it into school mode, to stop them being distracted. The myFirst Fone R1 is splashproof and weighs just 53 grams.

The myFirst Fone R1 is available to buy now for £149.99 and orders are being shipped from 20th November.

Head over to the myFirst website for more information or to make a purchase.