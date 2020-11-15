Max George is the third celeb to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020

Former The Wanted singer Max George has become the third celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020.

Max and his partner Dianne Buswell faced Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez in the dance-off. Both couples performed their routines again; Max and Dianne performed their American Smooth to ‘It Had To Be You’ by Harry Connick Jr. and Maisie and Gorka performed their Cha Cha to ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ by Cyndi Lauper.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts and Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke decided to save Maise and Gorka. Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have saved Max and Dianne but as she was out voted, they left the competition.

Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Max said: “I’ve loved it. It’s all down to Dianne, she’s been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of a dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she’s just unbelievable. I’ve got to say, all these guys over here are the nicest group of people ever. I love you all!”

When asked if she had any words for Max, Dianne said: “I think Max has done an absolutely amazing job. He has done four incredible dances and I know how nervous you get, but you’ve come out here every week. I know you always say you want to do me proud and oh my goodness you’ve done me more than proud – so well done. I also want to say thank you to the judges, Anton you were incredible tonight. Thank you so much.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by The Vamps.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns on Saturday 21st November at 7.15pm with the results show on Sunday 22nd November at 7.25pm on BBC One.