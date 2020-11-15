Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

Max George is the third celeb to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020

The boyband star has left the competition.

Published

Max and Dianne
Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

Former The Wanted singer Max George has become the third celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020.

Max and his partner Dianne Buswell faced Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez in the dance-off. Both couples performed their routines again; Max and Dianne performed their American Smooth to ‘It Had To Be You’ by Harry Connick Jr. and Maisie and Gorka performed their Cha Cha to ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun’ by Cyndi Lauper.

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts and Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke decided to save Maise and Gorka. Head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have saved Max and Dianne but as she was out voted, they left the competition.

Max and Dianne
Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Max said: “I’ve loved it. It’s all down to Dianne, she’s been literally amazing. For me to get through 90 seconds of a dance for four weeks now is a credit to her, she’s just unbelievable. I’ve got to say, all these guys over here are the nicest group of people ever. I love you all!”

When asked if she had any words for Max, Dianne said: “I think Max has done an absolutely amazing job. He has done four incredible dances and I know how nervous you get, but you’ve come out here every week. I know you always say you want to do me proud and oh my goodness you’ve done me more than proud – so well done. I also want to say thank you to the judges, Anton you were incredible tonight. Thank you so much.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by The Vamps.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next week, when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns on Saturday 21st November at 7.15pm with the results show on Sunday 22nd November at 7.25pm on BBC One.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Chris Stapleton Chris Stapleton

EF Country

Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’ album review

The Country superstar releases his best album yet.

3 days ago
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Seaside Hotel’ Season 2 on All 4 in December

The sun-drenched series is back next month.

5 days ago
The Voice UK The Voice UK

TV

And Then There Were Four – ‘The Voice UK’ Finalists Revealed

The final is drawing closer.

6 days ago
The Twelve The Twelve

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Twelve’ preview – a binge watch worth sticking with

The best Belgian drama yet?

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you