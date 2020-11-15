Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

TV

‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ coming to Disney+ this week

Watch the trailer for the upcoming special.

Published

‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ will debut on Disney+ on Tuesday 17th November 2020.

The new animated special is the first to debut on the streaming platform and it continues the rich legacy of collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO.  

Directly following the events of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ Rey leaves her friends to prepare for Life Day as she sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force.

At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in ‘Star Wars’ cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?  

‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’ brings back franchise stars Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), as well as ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor(Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

The special is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers.

Take a look at the key art below:

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
Credit: Disney

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Chris Stapleton Chris Stapleton

EF Country

Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’ album review

The Country superstar releases his best album yet.

3 days ago
Kylie Kylie

Music

Kylie Minogue – ‘DISCO’ review

Taking it to the D, I, S, C, O on her 15th studio album.

7 days ago
Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel Walter Presents: Seaside Hotel

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Seaside Hotel’ Season 2 on All 4 in December

The sun-drenched series is back next month.

5 days ago
The Voice UK The Voice UK

TV

And Then There Were Four – ‘The Voice UK’ Finalists Revealed

The final is drawing closer.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you