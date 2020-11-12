Connect with us

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are out of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020

The couple have been forced to quit the show after Katya tested positive for COVID.

Published

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones
Credit: BBC

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ after Katya tested positive for COVID-19 it has been confirmed by the BBC.

Katya is asymptomatic but as part of the government guidelines, and the protocols outlined by Strictly, the pair are now self-isolating separately.

Nicola said, “Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience. I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help. I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!”

Katya said, “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition. Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!”

Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing Executive Producer said, “We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly. They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show.  We’d like to thank them for their commitment and although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future.”

The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night on BBC One.

