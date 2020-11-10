‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 4 songs & dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020 waved goodbye to sport star Jason Bell last weekend during its week 3 results show.

This weekend the 10 remaining couples will dance once again to secure their place in the competition. Ranvir Singh topped the leaderboard last weekend with 27 points narrowly beating Bill Bailey on 26.

At the bottom of the leaderboard was Jason Bell with 12 points and Nicola Adams, who ended up in the dance off against Jason, with 19 points.

The details for this weekend’s live show have been released and you can see who is dancing which routine and their music choices below:

Bill and Oti: Couple’s Choice to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang

Couple’s Choice to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang Caroline and Johannes: Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright

Waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright Clara and Aljaž: Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews

Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews HRVY and Janette: Salsa to Dynamite by BTS

Salsa to Dynamite by BTS Jamie and Karen: Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings

Samba to Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings JJ and Amy: Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler

Jive to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler Maisie and Gorka: Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Cha Cha to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper Max and Dianne: American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr.

American Smooth to It Had To Be You by Harry Connick Jr. Nicola and Katya: American Smooth to Stand By Me by Ben E. King

American Smooth to Stand By Me by Ben E. King Ranvir and Giovanni: Cha Cha to Oye Como Va / I Like It Like That by Santana / Pete Rodriguez

Tune-in to BBC One at 7.10pm on Saturday to see the week 4 live show of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020.