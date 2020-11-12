Morgan Wallen to release double album ‘Dangerous’ in January

Fresh from his CMA New Artist of the Year win last night, Morgan Wallen has announced the release of his new album ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ on 8th January 2021.

The double album features 30 tracks and has been in the making for nearly 3 years. The album was written largely by Wallen during that time and features contributions from songwriters including Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally, Hillary Lindsey, Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas Miller, as well as Eric Church, Jason Isbell, Hardy, Ernest and Ryan Vojtesak (aka Charlie Handsome).

‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ features the hits ‘More Than My Hometown’ and ‘7 Summers’ as well as Wallen’s cover of Isbell’s ‘Cover Me Up’, a countrified version of the Diplo collaboration ‘Heartless’ and New Year release ‘This Bar’.

“As y’all may have heard, I announced a double album last night, and I couldn’t be more excited about it,” shares Wallen. “The ‘double album’ idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years. Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen. I also ended up writing quite a few more songs during the quarantine with some of my good buddies. After a few months of production and fine tuning, I am so proud of what we came up with. I know 32 (eventual) songs sounds like a lot to digest, but I truly did my best to make sure there’s not a song that I would press ‘next’ on. I also wanted the songs to speak to multiple phases of life and have multiple different sounds based on my influences and based on what I enjoy. The three songs that we will put out next week will hopefully encapsulate a lot of the project for you and hold you off until January. Thank y’all!!”

‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ track list is:



DISC 1 –

1. “Sand In My Boots” (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne)

2. “Wasted On You” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, Ryan Vojtesak) *

3. “Somebody’s Problem” (Morgan Wallen, Rodney Clawson, Jacob Durrett, Ernest Keith Smith)

4. “More Surprised Than Me” (Ben Burgess, Lee Thomas Miller, Niko Moon)

5. “865” (John Byron, Blake Pendergrass)

6. “Warning” (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak) +

7. “Neon Eyes” (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)

8. “Outlaw” feat. Ben Burgess (Ben Burgess, Patrick Davis, Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds)

9. “Whiskey’d My Way” (Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller, Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson)

10. “Wonderin’ Bout The Wind” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)

11. “Your Bartender” (Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Thomas Rhett, Josh Thompson) ^

12. “Only Thing That’s Gone” feat. Chris Stapleton (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)

13. “Cover Me Up” (Jason Isbell) •

14. “7 Summers” (Morgan Wallen, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

15. “More Than My Hometown” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)



DISC 2 –

1. “Still Goin Down” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Ryan Vojtesak)

2. “Rednecks, Red Letters, Red Dirt” (Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)

3. “Dangerous” (Morgan Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith)

4. “Beer Don’t” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell)

5. “Blame It On Me” (Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

6. “Somethin’ Country” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Daniel Ross, Ernest Keith Smith)

7. “This Bar” (Morgan Wallen, Michael Hardy, Jackson Morgan, Jake Scott, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

8. “Country A$$ Shit” (Morgan Wallen, Chase McGill, Jordan Schmidt)

9. “Whatcha Think Of Country Now” (Dallas Davidson, Devin Dawson, Kyle Fishman, Mark Holman, Justin Wilson)

10. “Me On Whiskey” (Rodney Clawson, Mark Holman, Ernest Keith Smith)

11. “Need A Boat” (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Hillary Lindsey)

12. “Silverado For Sale” (Dallas Davidon, Marv Green, Ben Hayslip)

13. “Heartless” (Wallen Album Mix) (Morgan Wallen, Henry Agincourt Allen, Ryan Hurd, Thomas Wesley Pentz, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak)

14. “Livin’ The Dream” (Morgan Wallen, Ben Burgess, Jacob Durrett, Michael Hardy)

15. “Quittin’ Time” (Eric Church, Luke Laird, Josh Thompson)

TARGET EXCLUSIVE BONUS TRACKS**

1. “This Side Of A Dust Cloud” (Morgan Wallen, Matt Dragstrem, Chase McGill, Josh Thompson)

2. “Bandaid On A Bullet Hole” (Morgan Wallen, Jacob Durrett, Ashley Gorley)*

All Songs Produced by Joey Moi

* Co-produced by Jacob Durrett

+ Co-produced by Charlie Handsome

^ Co-produced by Matt Dragstrem

• Co-produced by Dave Cohen

**Target exclusive physical-only bonus tracks