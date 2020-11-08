Jason Bell is the second celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020

Movies Week came to a close tonight on the 2020 series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ and sport star Jason Bell became the second celebrity to leave the competition.

In the bottom two with his partner Luba Mushtuk, Jason was up against Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones. After both performing their routines again, the judges all chose to save Nicola and Katya.

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Jason said: “It was an opportunity of a lifetime. I had so much fun, thank you Luba. You have worked so hard with me, you’re a great friend for life and I appreciate all that you’ve done, I really do. I’ve had such a good time here. Everybody is wonderful. I mean really this is amazing – this is a brilliant place! This is the best group of people ever, this is amazing.”

When asked if she had any words for Jason, Luba said:

“You really bring the joy to my life, and I am so honoured and proud to be partnered with you. I now have a friend for life. I just want to say, to be actually able to do this show…shout out to everyone who does so much sacrifices to make this happen. It is such an honour to be here and I’m very proud of you.”

Sunday’s Results show also featured a musical performance by The Kanneh-Masons, as well as a very special Remembrance Day performance from the Strictly professionals, in tribute to Dame Vera Lynn.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dance floor next week, when ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ returns on Saturday 14th November at 7.10pm with the results show on Sunday 15th November at 7.25pm on BBC One.