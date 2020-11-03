Walter Presents: ‘Wasteland’ coming to All 4 this month

Walter Presents is bringing Czechia series ‘Wasteland’ to All 4 this week.

Set in the bleak landscape of Northern Bohemia, ‘Wasteland’ blends social realism, intense psychological drama and a riveting mystery.

The series features eight episodes and was created by Stepán Hulík, Alice Nellis and Ivan Zachariás. It stars Zuzana Stivínová, Jaroslav Dusek and Eliska Krenková.

Set in a close-knit village community in Northern Bohemia, the mayor of Wasteland, Hana Sikorova, is struggling against a large, foreign mining company that is eager to access the huge coal reserves that lie beneath the village.

Credit: Walter Presents

The firm is offering the villagers attractive compensation in exchange for selling their homes, but in the midst of Hana’s effort to stop it her fourteen-year old daughter Misha goes missing.

As long-standing family relationships begin to disintegrate, Hana starts to doubt the integrity of every member of her community. Initially helpful in the desperate search for the missing Misha, the citizens of Wasteland soon begin to reveal their true colours.

Walter Presents: ‘Wasteland’ will arrive on All 4 on Friday 6th November 2020.