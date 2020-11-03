‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 3 songs & dances revealed

Last weekend saw former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith become the first celebrity to leave ‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020.

Partnered with Anton Du Beke, Jacqui lost the dance-off to Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer. This weekend, the remaining 11 couples will be participating in Movie Week so you can expect dazzling routines, eye-catching costumes and more sparkle than usual.

We’ve got our hands on all the details so take a look at what each couple will be dancing and what music they’ll be performing to…

Bill and Oti: Paso Doble to ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’ by Ennio Morricone from ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’

Paso Doble to ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’ by Ennio Morricone from ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’ Caroline and Johannes: Couples’ Choice to ‘Everything’s Coming Up’ by Roses Ethel Merman from ‘Gypsy’

Couples’ Choice to ‘Everything’s Coming Up’ by Roses Ethel Merman from ‘Gypsy’ Clara and Aljaž: Tango to ‘Lady Marmalade’ by Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera from ‘Moulin Rouge’

Tango to ‘Lady Marmalade’ by Pink, Mya, Lil’ Kim and Christina Aguilera from ‘Moulin Rouge’ HRVY and Janette: Cha Cha to ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John and Kiki Dee from ‘Gnomeo and Juliet’

Cha Cha to ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ by Elton John and Kiki Dee from ‘Gnomeo and Juliet’ Jamie and Karen: Charleston to ‘Zero To Hero’ by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas from ‘Hercules’

Charleston to ‘Zero To Hero’ by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas from ‘Hercules’ Jason and Luba: Paso Doble to the ‘Star Wars Theme’ by John Williams from ‘Star Wars’

Paso Doble to the ‘Star Wars Theme’ by John Williams from ‘Star Wars’ JJ and Amy: Foxtrot to ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ by B.J. Thomas from ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’

Foxtrot to ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’ by B.J. Thomas from ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ Maisie and Gorka: American Smooth to ‘Into The Unknown’ by Idina Menzel from ‘Frozen II’

American Smooth to ‘Into The Unknown’ by Idina Menzel from ‘Frozen II’ Max and Dianne: Couples’ Choice to ‘The Simpsons Theme’ by Danny Elfman from ‘The Simpsons Movie’

Couples’ Choice to ‘The Simpsons Theme’ by Danny Elfman from ‘The Simpsons Movie’ Nicola and Katya: Jive to ‘Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta from ‘Grease’

Jive to ‘Greased Lightnin’ by John Travolta from ‘Grease’ Ranvir and Giovanni: Foxtrot to ‘Love You I Do’ by Jennifer Hudson from ‘Dreamgirls’

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2021 continues at 7.25pm on BBC One this Saturday. Tune in so you don’t miss all the action and see if you can predict who will be going home on Sunday night.